Mark Zuckerberg posts about missing meals, receives sweet reply from dad

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took his own platform to share how while working he often misses his meals. His post prompted many to share different responses. Amid them, one particular reply has now created a chatter and it’s from his father Edward Zuckerberg.

"Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?" Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

While replying to his own post, he added, “Keeps happening. I think I've lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire)."

Mark Zuckerberg shared while replying to his own post. (Facebook/@Mark Zuckerberg)

Edward Zuckerberg replied to his post and now many are calling it the most ‘dad’ reply ever. “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” he asked. It didn’t take long for people to relate to his reply and many also called it absolutely heartwarming. His comment also received a reply from his son Mark Zuckerberg. “Aww thanks but I just need to stop forgetting to eat,” he wrote.

Reply of Edward Zuckerberg on Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post. (Facebook/@Mark Zuckerberg)

Mark Zuckerberg's reply to his dad Edward Zuckerberg. (Facebook/@Mark Zuckerberg)

People had a lot to say about the sweet conversation. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

“Dad is dad,” shared a Facebook user. “Adopt me,” joked another. “A father’s love never changes. This is so heartwarming,” said a third.

What do you think of the conversation between Mark Zuckerberg and his father Edward Zuckerberg?