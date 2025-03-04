Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg races down the slopes during 'ski weekend' with kids. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 04, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg skied with his kids after knee surgery, sharing a viral video filmed with Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had an action-packed weekend, hitting the slopes for the first time since undergoing ACL surgery in 2023. The billionaire tech mogul tore a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA), which required surgery and months of recovery. Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share a thrilling video of his skiing adventure with his children, Maxima and August.

Mark Zuckerberg skied with his kids post-ACL surgery.(Instagram/zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg skied with his kids post-ACL surgery.(Instagram/zuck)

(Also read: Mark Zuckerberg rips off tuxedo on stage: Meta boss surprises wife in Benson Boone’s Grammy jumpsuit - watch)

“Fun ski weekend with the kids! Enjoyed using Ray-Ban Meta glasses to capture video and our new Edits app to make this reel. Launching to everyone soon,” he captioned the post. The video, filmed entirely using Ray-Ban Meta glasses, showcased Zuckerberg effortlessly gliding down a snowy slope while his kids enjoyed the ride alongside him.

Watch the clip here:

Users react to Zuckerberg’s skiing video

Zuckerberg’s skiing video quickly went viral, racking up over 12 million views on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments section with a mix of excitement, admiration, and humour.

“Zuck just casually out here living his best life!” wrote one user.

Another quipped, “Is there anything this man doesn’t do? From MMA to skiing—what’s next, space travel?”

“Looks like the metaverse isn’t enough, now he’s taking over the mountains too,” joked another.

One fan praised his determination, saying, “Bouncing back from an ACL injury like this is impressive! Respect.”

“Okay, but how are we supposed to compete with a billionaire who’s also an action star?” another commented.

“Max and August are so lucky! Their dad is literally a tech genius, a fighter, and now a pro skier,” a user gushed.

(Also read: Mark Zuckerberg back to adventure sports 6 months after surgery, shares videos on Instagram)

Just days before his skiing adventure, Zuckerberg made headlines with an unexpected and flamboyant stunt. The Meta CEO shared a video of himself dramatically ripping off his tuxedo to reveal a striking jumpsuit underneath—the same one worn by singer Benson Boone during his performance of Beautiful Things at the 2025 Grammys.

The spectacle was part of a special celebration for his wife, Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday. Zuckerberg went all out, not just with his wardrobe but also by serenading her in front of an audience. “Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single,” he wrote in the post.

Watch the clip here:

The video opened with Zuckerberg confidently walking onto the stage before two assistants helped him rip off his tuxedo, revealing the dazzling blue jumpsuit. In a bold move, he then took to the mic, delivering a heartfelt performance that left his wife and the audience both stunned and amused.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
