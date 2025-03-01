Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg dresses up in Benson Boone’s Grammy jumpsuit for wife’s birthday in ‘wild’ video: ‘Zuck is on fire’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 01, 2025 09:41 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg shared a wild video on Instagram that captures him in Benson Boone’s Grammy jumpsuit and Priscilla Chan's reaction to it.

Mark Zuckerberg stunned everyone with a bold new video where he ripped off his tuxedo to reveal a dazzling jumpsuit underneath—the same one Benson Boone wore while performing Beautiful Things at the 2025 Grammys. The Meta CEO went all out to celebrate a special occasion for his wife, Priscilla Chan. Beyond the flashy outfit, he even serenaded her, adding a special touch to her birthday celebrations.

Mark Zuckerberg wore a sparkly jumpsuit at his wife's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg wore a sparkly jumpsuit at his wife's birthday party. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single,” the Meta boss wrote on Instagram along with a video of his performance.

Also Read: Husband Mark Zuckerberg fulfils ‘disco queen’ Priscilla Chan’s demand for a party and how

The video opens with Zuckerberg entering the venue and going on the stage in front of an unsuspecting audience, including his wife. In a moment, he takes the help of two people, just like Boone did, to rip his tuxedo and reveal the blue outfit. He then jumps on the stage and sings a beautiful song for his wife.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

“I can’t believe my eyes,” posted an Instagram user. “This is amazing! Wow,” added another. “I love how you love her, @zuck, and I think this particular one really got her!! Everytime I see zuck doing something crazy it’s always about his lady, beautiful to see #relationships,” a third added. “Zuck 2.0 hits differently,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg asks wife ‘is it the most romantic thing I’ve done’ as he turns into a singer for her. She replies…

This is not the first time Zuckerberg has shown his love for his wife with a grand gesture. In August last year, he commissioned a giant sculpture of his wife Priscilla Chan and placed it in their backyard. Artist Daniel Arsham created the larger-than-life statue.

The couple met at a party while Zuckerberg was at Harvard. After dating for a few years, they decided to exchange vows and have been married for over 12 years. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have three children.

What are your thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg’s special performance for his wife to celebrate her birthday?

