Mark Zuckerberg asks wife ‘is it the most romantic thing I’ve done’ as he turns into a singer for her. She replies…

Mark Zuckerberg is setting a new standard for romantic gestures with grand displays of affection for his wife Priscilla Chan. From throwing a party for his “disco queen” to commissioning a life-sized statue of her, Zuckerberg's romantic statements can make Cupid blush. There is now a latest addition to this long list, and this time, the Meta CEO turned into a singer for the love of his life. In an Instagram post, he shared how he added new lyrics to the song which was playing 20 years ago when he first met Chan at a college party. The image shows Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan from their college days. (Instagram/@zuck)

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with T-Pain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P,” the tech mogul wrote as he shared a series of photos. While some pictures show him working with T-Pain to create the special track, one shows younger Zuckerberg and Chan looking at the camera.

In addition to the Instagram post, he shared a series of stories capturing Chan’s reaction to this romantic surprise. As she hears the music, she giggles uncontrollably.

Priscilla Chan's reaction to Mark Zuckerberg's song for her. (Instagram/@zuck)

At one point, Zuckerberg asks her, “Is it the most romantic thing I’ve done?” She replies, “It’s so romantic,” adding that the song “brings back a lot of fun memories” from almost two decades ago.

Take a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s post here:

The couple first met at Harvard University in 2003, where they were both students. They dated for the next couple of years and eventually married in a private ceremony in 2012. Their guests were surprised at the ceremony as they attended it, thinking it was to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are parents to three daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia - all with Roman-inspired names. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2015 and their second kid in 2017. In 2023, they welcomed their third child.