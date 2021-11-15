Home / Trending / Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad inspired by Meta
trending

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad inspired by Meta

Mark Zuckerberg posted humour-laced reply to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta.&nbsp;(Reuters Photo)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta. (Reuters Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company Facebook is now rebranded as Meta. He explained that the name reflects its work investing in the metaverse. Following this, social media platforms were flooded with various kinds of post. Amid them is an ad by Iceland Tourism that went all kinds of viral online.

“Introducing—the Icelandverse. The next evolution of social connection, millions of years in the making #icelandverse,” the department wrote while sharing the hilarious video. The video shows a man talking about Iceland in a way similar to how Zuckerberg presented Meta during a virtual meeting. The clip certainly created a buzz online and even more so because it received a humour-laced reply from Zuckerberg himself.

Take a look at the video:

Replying to the clip, Zuckerberg wrote, “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too.” In reply, the department also wrote, “Hey Mark Zuckerberg, we’re here to connect your Metaverse to our Icelandverse! Buckle up.”

What are your thoughts on this interaction?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook mark zuckerberg
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out