Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk 'cage fight': Twitter calls it ‘deathmatch’

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have hit the headlines again, and the reason will stun you. A few days ago, Elon Musk tweeted that he would be up for a "cage fight" with Mark Zuckerberg. To this, Zuckerberg replied by saying, "Send me the location." The Meta CEO shared a screenshot of Elon's tweet on his Instagram stories.

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight.(Left image/Instagram/@Zuck, Right image, Twitter/@Jonatha06730206)

Screengrab from Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story. (Instagram/@zuck)

Since Zuckerberg made the post, netizens can't stop talking about this "cage fight." Many also took Twitter to share who they will be supporting if this fight happens. Some also showed their reactions through memes.

Take a look at what netizens are saying about Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's "cage fight":

A Twitter user was shocked that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg wanted to get into a fight.

Many even pointed out that Mark Zuckerberg knows Jiu-Jitsu.

Here are a few memes that will tickle your funny bone:

Mark Zuckerberg has been practicing Jiu-Jitsu for several months. He even regularly updates his social media with videos and pictures of him performing martial arts. On the other hand, The Verge reports that Elon Musk has been in physical fights when he was growing up in South Africa.