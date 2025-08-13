Mark Zuckerberg's neighbours blame him for disturbing their ‘idyllic life’: Report

Mark Zuckerberg's neighbours have reportedly faced a plethora of issues since he moved to an affluent neighbourhood in Palo Alto. The billionaire, who purchased multiple houses and turned them into a single compound, has installed “intense surveillance” measures, where the cameras are positioned so that they also cover his neighbours’ properties. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly implemented ‘intense surveillance’ with cameras overlooking his neighbours' properties. (REUTERS)

According to a New York Times report, many of his neighbours said that their lives were “idyllic” before the Meta head relocated to the area. In the past 14 years, since he moved, Zuckerberg has allegedly continued to build major structures on his properties, causing noise issues.

Who are his neighbours?

The outlet reports that his neighbours are a different pool of professionals. They include lawyers, business executives, and Stanford professors.

They claimed that one family after another had left the area since Zuckerberg had purchased and expanded his property. A neighbour who has been in the area for over 20 years told the outlet, “We tried to bring him into the fold.” The individual added, “It’s been rebuffed every time.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s expanding compound:

The report claims that several properties Mark Zuckerberg brought sit empty, even amid a notoriously crunched housing market. The Meta boss's five properties have been turned into a single compound with a main house where Zuckerberg stays with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their three daughters.

The compound reportedly also has gardens, a pickleball court, guest homes and a pool equipped with a hydrofloor.

Billionaire’s bat cave?

According to a Seattle Times report, Zuckerberg has a cavernous area of about 7,000 square feet, which his building permits label as a basement.

However, the neighbours call the structure a series of bunkers. Some also refer to it as the Meta boss’ “bat cave.” Reportedly, this construction took eight years to finish, which caused a lot of noise issues for the neighbours.

What did Mark Zuckerberg say about these claims?

Though Zuckerberg never spoke about it personally, his spokesperson claimed that he and Chan have always tried to do the right thing for their neighbours.

“Mark, Priscilla and their children have made Palo Alto their home for more than a decade,” Aaron McLear told The Seattle Times.

“They value being members of the community and have taken a number of steps above and beyond any local requirements to avoid disruption in the neighborhood,” McLear added.

Angry neighbours:

Not just surveillance and construction noises, Zuckerberg’s neighbours revealed that his expansion in Crescent Park has caused serious disruption in their lives.

Michael Kieschnick, whose house is surrounded on three sides by Zuckerberg's property, said, “No neighborhood wants to be occupied,” adding, “But that’s exactly what they’ve done.”