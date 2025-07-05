Mark Zuckerberg calls this the ‘stupidest’ thing he’s done on 4th of July: ‘Sam Altman would never’

Mark Zuckerberg, keeping his Fourth of July tradition alive, shared a video of himself surfing. However, there was a twist this year, which the billionaire said was probably the “stupidest” thing he has done so far. Mark Zuckerberg’s Fourth of July video has sparked a chatter on social media. (AP)

The video opens with Zuckerberg on a boat looking at the camera. At the very next moment a text insert flashes across the screen that reads, “Is this the stupidest thing we have done so far?” The clip then goes on to show the tech mogul surfing.

Also Read: Zuckerberg builds rival AI teams inside Meta for Superintelligence

However, what made this video intriguing was Zuckerberg’s outfit. He surfed while wearing a large inflatable custom in the colours of the American flag. He posted the video with a simple caption: “Happy 4th of July!”

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An Instagram user posted, “Sam Altman would never.” Another joked, “There was a cut in the footage. Technically, there is no proof Zuck is in there (except for the fact that he did it last year without the mask)!”

A third shared, “Didn’t think he’d be able to one-up last year's post, but he did.” A fourth wrote, “The internet now requires you to one-up this challenge every year until you’re holding a live eagle with fireworks shooting off the base of the board while chugging a beer in 2030.”

What did he post last year?

In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video that captured him surfing in a tuxedo while drinking a beer and holding the US flag.

Sharing a surfing video on American Independence Day has become a ritual for the billionaire since he first posted one in 2021. Though he was trolled for the first clip, over time, social media have come to expect a surfing video from Zuckerberg on the 4th of July.