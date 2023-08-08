Marmot gets stuck in engine compartment of car, rescued

A marmot travelled all the way from Wyoming to Nebraska, roughly covering more than 450 km. But how? The marmot hid in an engine compartment of a van and later when it got stuck, it had to be rescued by professionals. (Also Read: People want to set dog’s ‘musical masterpiece’ as their ringtone)

Snapshot of the marmot found stuck in the car engine compartment.(Facebook/@Lincoln Animal Control)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lincoln Animal Control took to Facebook to share about this incident. They wrote, "Lincoln Animal Control was notified this weekend of a marmot that had caught a ride to Lincoln from a park in Wyoming in the engine compartment of a van. The marmot was not easily reachable, and due to marmots not being native to Nebraska, it was crucial that it did not escape. Help was requested from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as well as Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc (NWR.)"

The organisation further added, "NWR was able to bring a veterinarian on scene and administer a sedative to the marmot in order to safely remove it from the vehicle. Once removed, the marmot was checked over and determined to be healthy, and likely a yearling." Later, the marmot was sent back to Nebraska.

Take a look at the post shared by Lincoln Animal Control here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on August 6. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 1,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Thank you for your efforts! None of us can fix the world, but you surely did make the world better for one of God's little creatures, and that's a good day's work." A second added, "Wow! What a story!!! So glad they are taking care of that creature." A third posted, "Wow, that's a long trip under the hood!! Glad it's ok!" A fourth commented, "Thank you for saving this sweet animal and returning them home." A fifth said, "Thank you for your help. Many think you only take care of dogs and cats, but there are many others as well."