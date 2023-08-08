Home / Trending / People want to set dog’s ‘musical masterpiece’ as their ringtone

People want to set dog’s ‘musical masterpiece’ as their ringtone

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 08, 2023 08:05 PM IST

A video shows a dog dressed in a super adorable custom ‘playing’ an electrical keyboard.

A video of a musician dog is making waves on Twitter and leaving people happy. The video shows how the dog makes a ‘musical piece’ using an electric keyboard. The clip also shows the dog adding a twist at the end of its performance.

The image shows a dog playing an electrical keyboard. (Screengrab)
The clip is posted on a Twitter page called @OutOfContextDogs, and it is filled with amazing videos of pet pooches. This particular video opens to show a dog wearing a very cute costume with a keyboard placed in front of it. As the video progresses, the dog is seen enthusiastically hitting the keys of the instrument to create a ‘masterpiece’.

Take a look at this video of a dog creating a ‘musical masterpiece’:

The video was posted on August 7. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 8.7 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a musician dog?

“Very talented,” posted a Twitter user. “Making this my ringtone. Memorable and very noticeable," added another. “He needs a Grammy,” demanded a third. “Bro is a musician,” joined a fourth. “Somebody get this dog a recording contract!” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video? Did this clip of a dog creating a ‘musical piece’ leave you impressed?

