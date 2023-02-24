Dogs ‘dance’ to Oo Antava without missing a single beat. Watch

Dog videos are fun to watch. They are among those clips that leave people happy and smiling. There’s now an inclusion to that list and this video shows two dogs ‘dancing’ to the hit track Oo Antava. The way they ‘hit’ every note of the song will leave you saying wow - and that too repeatedly.

The video is shared on Instagram. The clip opens to show two dogs holding a ball while looking at each other. They then each try to take the ball for itself. The song is edited into the video and provides the perfect background score for the fight between the dogs.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 20.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has also received several likes and comments. A few also reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“They got better moves than me,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s scripted. The dogs are paid actors,” joked another. “I literally saw this reel 10 times,” commented a third. “Best choreography by two pets,” wrote a fourth.