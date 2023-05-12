Massive alligator found in underground pipe in USA. Watch

Authorities in the US discovered an enormous alligator in an underground pipe. Civil officials discovered the problem when checking for leaks, cracks, or other issues with the pipe. The alligator inside the tube was discovered using a robot camera. Alligator in underground pipe.(Facebook/@City of Oviedo - City Administration)

City of Oviedo - City Administration's Facebook page shared the video of the alligator. In the post's caption, they added, "On May 5, a Stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway. The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway. They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc., underground."

They further added, "On Friday's inspection, as you'll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator! At first, they thought it was a toad, and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer - but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes! You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation, and the alligator meandered off."

An individual wrote, "I wonder how you have to follow it before it freaks and climbs over the camera unit to run for freedom? It looked like the pipe was running away from the pond. Good on the operator for giving it time and not panicking it." A second shared, "Gators highway." "How did he get in there?" asked a third.