Massive iceberg drift terrifyingly close to Greenland village: Visuals shock internet

A massive iceberg has drifted dangerously close to a village in Greenland, and visuals of the gigantic icy beast have scared the internet. According to a report by Dailymail, authorities have been continuously monitoring the iceberg for weeks. Though there are warnings in place for the residents, the villagers are hoping that the iceberg will float away. Currently, it has become stationary. A mammoth iceberg is drifting towards a village in Greenland. (Screengrab (X))

“Innaarsuit, North Greenland: July 9, 2025. A massive iceberg is drifting close to the harbor near the Royal Greenland fish factory. Authorities urge caution:– Avoid walking in large groups to the local store – Vulnerable residents should be extra careful – Boaters stay alert. Emergency teams are monitoring in case the iceberg breaks,” an X user wrote while posting a picture of the iceberg.

Officials issue warnings:

“Emergency services encourage families not to go in a group towards the store, while at the same time asking people with walking difficulties to be extra careful when walking towards the store,” the Avannaata Municipality told Dailymail.

It added, “The emergency services also want you to be careful when sailing both to and from the settlement. The emergency services are aware of the iceberg and are prepared if it breaks apart.”

Other visuals of the iceberg have also surfaced on social media.

Fear, excitement among locals:

A local, Dennis Lehtonen, told the outlet, “This Monday, however, the iceberg would return to Innaarsuit and since then it has been (almost) in the same location since then.”

“Because of this, the Avannaata Kommunia (North Greenland municipality) issued the official warning for the iceberg and we are temporarily closing the local fish factory where I work as well as the small shop,” Lehtonen continued.

“I have asked the locals about their feelings for the iceberg. Some say they're worried, but there are plenty of people who are sort or excited (like me),” he added.