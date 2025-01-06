Massive motorcycle-sized bluefin tuna fetches 11 crore at Japanese auction, it weighs...

In a spectacle that has become a cherished New Year tradition, the Onodera Group, a Michelin-starred sushi restaurateur, shelled out an astonishing 207 million yen ($1.3 million or ₹11 crore) for a bluefin tuna at Tokyo’s prestigious fish market auction. The massive 276-kilogram (608-pound) fish, comparable in size and weight to a motorbike, claimed the title of the second-highest price ever recorded at the event since 1999. Japanese sushi group Onodera paid $1.3M for a 276kg bluefin tuna at Tokyo's New Year auction.(X/@surgeonwaqas)

The New Year auction at the Toyosu market, Tokyo's primary fish trading hub, is a cultural landmark, with powerful bidders vying for the symbolic first tuna to mark a prosperous year ahead. Onodera Group has now dominated the auction for five consecutive years, garnering immense media attention and bolstering its brand reputation.

A symbol of good fortune

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shinji Nagao, an official from the Onodera Group, highlighted the significance of the purchase. “The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Nagao stated. “Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."

This year’s price marked a steep rise compared to the 114 million yen the group paid for the top tuna in 2023. However, the record for the highest auction price remains untouched, set in 2019 when the so-called “Tuna King,” Kiyoshi Kimura, bid a staggering 333.6 million yen for a slightly larger 278-kilogram bluefin. Kimura, the operator of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain, is known for his extravagant bids that have earned him widespread fame.

Pandemic’s impact on auction prices

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the once-frenzied bidding wars cooled significantly as restrictions on dining out crippled restaurant operations. Top New Year tunas fetched only a fraction of their usual sky-high prices. However, with dining culture rebounding, this year’s auction demonstrated a strong resurgence, reaffirming the event’s importance to Japan’s culinary and cultural heritage.