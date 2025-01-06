Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive motorcycle-sized bluefin tuna fetches 11 crore at Japanese auction, it weighs...

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 06, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Japanese Michelin-starred Onodera Group paid $1.3M for a bluefin tuna at Tokyo's New Year auction.

In a spectacle that has become a cherished New Year tradition, the Onodera Group, a Michelin-starred sushi restaurateur, shelled out an astonishing 207 million yen ($1.3 million or 11 crore) for a bluefin tuna at Tokyo’s prestigious fish market auction. The massive 276-kilogram (608-pound) fish, comparable in size and weight to a motorbike, claimed the title of the second-highest price ever recorded at the event since 1999.

Japanese sushi group Onodera paid $1.3M for a 276kg bluefin tuna at Tokyo's New Year auction.(X/@surgeonwaqas)
Japanese sushi group Onodera paid $1.3M for a 276kg bluefin tuna at Tokyo's New Year auction.(X/@surgeonwaqas)

(Also read: Japanese tourist claims ‘loud’ honks, music in India made her cry: 'It's hard to be here')

The New Year auction at the Toyosu market, Tokyo's primary fish trading hub, is a cultural landmark, with powerful bidders vying for the symbolic first tuna to mark a prosperous year ahead. Onodera Group has now dominated the auction for five consecutive years, garnering immense media attention and bolstering its brand reputation.

A symbol of good fortune

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shinji Nagao, an official from the Onodera Group, highlighted the significance of the purchase. “The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Nagao stated. “Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."

(Also read: College error costs student 25 LPA dream job opportunity with Japanese company)

This year’s price marked a steep rise compared to the 114 million yen the group paid for the top tuna in 2023. However, the record for the highest auction price remains untouched, set in 2019 when the so-called “Tuna King,” Kiyoshi Kimura, bid a staggering 333.6 million yen for a slightly larger 278-kilogram bluefin. Kimura, the operator of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain, is known for his extravagant bids that have earned him widespread fame.

Pandemic’s impact on auction prices

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the once-frenzied bidding wars cooled significantly as restrictions on dining out crippled restaurant operations. Top New Year tunas fetched only a fraction of their usual sky-high prices. However, with dining culture rebounding, this year’s auction demonstrated a strong resurgence, reaffirming the event’s importance to Japan’s culinary and cultural heritage.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On