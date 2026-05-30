‘Massive step back’: Techie slams mandatory 5-day office rule, cites Bengaluru traffic and soaring rents

A full stack engineer with 10 years of experience has sparked a discussion online after sharing frustration over his company’s decision to make five days of work from office mandatory. The techie, whose office is in Bengaluru, said he had been living in his hometown for the past few years as his company had allowed employees to work from home. A techie questioned the need for office attendance when remote work had not affected productivity or teamwork. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “I’m a full stack engineer with 10 years of experience. I’ve been living in my hometown because my company allowed WFH, while my office is in Bengaluru. Recently, management announced mandatory 5 days WFO for everyone by December.”

The post was titled, “Mandatory 5 day office feels like a massive step back.”

‘Nothing was broken’ In the post, the techie said the decision was difficult to understand as productivity and collaboration had not suffered during remote work. He wrote, “What makes this frustrating is that productivity and collaboration were never a problem. Work was delivered on time, teams functioned fine remotely, and nothing was broken. Yet now everyone is expected to relocate and completely change their lifestyle.”

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He further said he had lived in Bengaluru before the COVID period and was aware of the challenges that come with the city. “I lived in Bengaluru before COVID, so I already know the reality: terrible traffic, expensive rent, long commutes, high living costs, and almost no personal time left after work. Moving back with family would destroy most of my savings despite the salary,” he added.

The techie said he had built a good work from home setup over the years and preferred a routine that allowed him to spend time on learning, fitness, hobbies and family instead of commuting for hours.

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“For a role that is fully digital and already working efficiently remotely, I honestly don’t see the need for mandatory office attendance. ‘Team collaboration’ increasingly feels like a corporate excuse for control and visibility rather than an actual productivity need,” he wrote.

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