'Maybe Indians don’t deserve facilities like Vande Bharat': Video of littered train coach sparks civic sense debate

A viral video from a Vande Bharat train has sparked a discussion about civic behaviour among passengers after showing discarded water bottles, snack packets and other waste left behind in the coach despite regular cleaning by railway staff.

The video has since gone viral, garnering millions of views. (Instagram/@maskedguyslife)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Sunil R, who posts as @maskedguyslife. It begins by highlighting the facilities and service onboard the Vande Bharat train. Passengers can be seen receiving newspapers and food from the staff, while railway personnel move through the coach collecting used trays, food leftovers and other garbage. The clip also shows the clean interiors of the train, including its washrooms and toilets, which appear to be well maintained.

However, the video takes a different turn towards the end, showing garbage left behind by passengers. Discarded water bottles, snack packets and cans can be seen inside the coach, with some waste lying underneath seats and others stuffed into seat pockets. The littering was particularly highlighted because housekeeping staff could be seen regularly collecting waste from passengers.

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{{^usCountry}} “Maybe Indians don’t deserve facilities like Vande Bharat trains,” read the text displayed on the video. “Indians and their ‘zero’ civic sense,” the caption of the post read. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Maybe Indians don’t deserve facilities like Vande Bharat trains,” read the text displayed on the video. “Indians and their ‘zero’ civic sense,” the caption of the post read. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, garnering millions of views and prompting a wider discussion about civic responsibility and public behaviour.

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The OP later clarified that the video was not intended as criticism of Vande Bharat or Indian Railways. Instead, the focus was on the contrast between a modern, well-maintained train and the behaviour of some passengers using the facilities.

The post drew several reactions from social media users, with many calling for stricter action against people who litter public spaces.

One user wrote, “Those who lack civic sense, don’t deserve to avail the benefits of civil society.”

“They should really start charging them for the mess they create just like the system in the UAE,” suggested another.

“I always tell people A developed India is not just about what we build. It is also about how we use what we have,” wrote a third user.

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“I have tried to educate people when they litter in public places. I was verbally abused everytime I tried that. You can't always blame the govt. Its the people. It's always the people,” said another.

“I think one of the best solutions to this problem could be installing cameras, and keeping automated detecting systems as to when whoever liters or dirties the train in anyway, they should be caught and fined heavily then and there,” wrote one user.