MCD fixes signage after Singapore High Commissioner flags a spelling error

The Singapore High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to flag an error in signage installed near the high commission. It had a spelling error in the name of the high commissioner’s country. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) quickly took cognizance of the matter and fixed the spelling error.

The image shows before and after pics of the signage installed near the high commission in Delhi. (X/@SGinIndia)

“It is always good to spell check first. HC Wong,” reads the caption of the pictures shared on X by the official handle of the Singapore High Commissioner. He also tagged the official X accounts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

One of the pictures shows signage with Singapore written as ‘Singapur.’ The other shows Wong soaking up the sun while wearing a t-shirt that has Singapore written on it.

Take a look at the tweet shared by the Singapore High Commissioner here:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) quickly fixed the signage. The high commissioner took to X to express his gratitude for the ‘quick fix’ and shared a picture. “Thank you for the quick fix. HC Wong,” the high commissioner wrote as the caption to the picture.

Check out the signage with the spelling error fixed:

Both tweets accumulated scores of views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweets shared by the Singapore High Commissioner:

“Sign maker used the Hindi pronunciation and Roman alphabet,” posted an individual.

Another added, “It is what happens when people translate from Hindi words to English.. Common mistakes in all regional languages.”

“Singapore,” wrote a third.

A fourth joined, “Crossed you while running this morning. Good to see you @SGinIndia.”

“Shame on the official who approved this spelling,” expressed a fifth.

