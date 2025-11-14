Meet Anushka Sharma: Bengaluru techie quits Google less than a month after joining

In a current trend on X, people are mapping out the significant milestones and dramatic pivots of their lives. One such dynamic timeline was shared by a Bengaluru-based techie, who recounted how she transitioned from working at a bank to founding her own company, including her brief stint at Google. Anushka Sharma worked at companies like Amazon and Google. (LinkedIn/Anushka Sharma)

Anushka Sharma, who now runs Quenzy - a company that produces probiotic soda, shared how she started her career at a bank and even “lowkey" enjoyed it. She then completed her master's at 23 and joined Amazon at 24, also her first international job. At 25, the techie completed her MBA and joined Google at the age of 26. However, she left within less than a month.

When she turned 27, she not only started her first company but also tied the knot to the “love of her life.”

HT.com has reached out to Anushka Sharma, this report will be updated when she responds.

A techie shared her career trajectory. (X/@Anushka257)

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Hey, how did you start a soda company? I mean, it's nice and unusual to see former tech people start something unrelated to IT. How did you get domain knowledge? Is there any thread/blog post on this? It would be interesting to read.” Sharma responded, “Hey, just realised never spoke about why I started this and how. I will definitely share that in my upcoming posts. For now, I have shared my journey so far with some challenges and how we went about certain processes!”

Another asked, “Why did you leave Google?” She replied, “Personal reasons.” A third added, “Anushka, this shows how much potential you have. Although it's visible in your brand drinkquenzy. Wishing you more success & to your company!” A fourth wrote, “Great, love to hear this. You are inspiring.”

Who is Anushka Sharma?

According to her LinkedIn bio, she completed her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Vellore Institute of Technology. She then completed her MBA from ESCP Business School.

She began her career as a data analyst and later transitioned to a product manager role at a bank. She also joined Amazon and then had a small stint at Google. In 2024, she launched her own company.