Microsoft laid off techie after 14 years, her first reaction was pure happiness

For most, being laid off after 14 years at a company like Microsoft would be devastating, but that was not the case for 49-year-old Tatiana Teppoeva. The day she received her layoff email, she initially felt happiness and shared the news with her close ones. Tatiana Teppoeva worked at companies like Microsoft and Boeing. (LinkedIn)

“My first reaction was disbelief and pure happiness. I picked up the phone and called a friend to share the news,” Teppoeva shared with Business Insider.

Why the reaction?

Teppoeva had long wanted to leave her tech job and start her own company, but the security of full-time employment made her hesitant. She even had a resignation letter drafted.

“For more than a year, I had been thinking about leaving to start my own company, but it was not an easy decision after a 17-year stable career at Boeing and Microsoft.”

She added, “I even had a resignation letter saved in my drafts, waiting for the right moment. When the layoff happened, I felt it was a green light, and I was grateful.”

What does she do now?

After being laid off from Microsoft, a company where she had joined as a senior research manager and slowly risen through the ranks to become a senior data and applied scientist, she started her own business.

“When I was laid off from Microsoft after 14 years, I started a company, One Nonverbal Ecosystem, rather than seeking a new corporate job. Now I teach executives how to command the room and project the presence they want.”

Who inspired her?

Talking about her inspiration, Teppoeva revealed that it is her son who built a successful business in the construction space from nothing. “Watching his journey encouraged me to take the same leap.”

Teppoeva says entrepreneurship is a new adventure for her. She shared that there are days when she works for over 16 hours, but there are also days when she doesn’t work at all.

Who is Tatiana Teppoeva?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her master's and PhD in economics from St Petersburg State University. She also has two degrees from Harvard University.

She began her career as an assistant professor but later assumed the role of a research analyst. Before starting her own company in May 2025, she worked at Boeing and Microsoft.