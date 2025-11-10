Techie gets surprise 'matchmaking bonus' from client after project completion

What started as a regular work project for a software engineer ended on an unexpected and rather amusing note. A client he had been working with decided to offer him something far from a typical bonus: a “matchmaking bonus”. Daniel shared a screenshot of his chat with the client that quickly caught people’s attention.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), user Daniel shared a screenshot of his chat with the client that quickly caught people’s attention.

“Just finished a project and got an unexpected matchmaking bonus,” he wrote while sharing the conversation.

Client’s sweet matchmaking gesture:

In the screenshot, Daniel politely informed his client that he had received the final payment, writing, “Yes, ma’am, I just received it. It was a pleasure working with you. Have a great evening.”

What came next was completely unexpected. The client replied, “It was a pleasure working with you, too, Daniel. I have a request, and I hope you feel comfortable with it."

"You’re a calm, thoughtful guy, and you sound really smart too. My daughter is will be visiting this weekend. I’d love for you two to meet and become friends,” the client further added.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly drew a flood of reactions on X, with users finding the exchange both funny and heartwarming.

One of the users commented, “Congrats, Daniel! Please invite me to the wedding.”

A second user commented, “You did such a good job, they want to keep you in the family!!! I love that.”

“They want to tie you down! This is higher than equity,” another user commented.

Some users joked that Daniel had received “the best bonus in corporate history.”