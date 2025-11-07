Indian techie’s parents react to his first salary in viral video: ‘Ye bahut sare paise hain’

A heartwarming video of an Indian techie surprising his parents with his first salary has gone viral online, touching the hearts of viewers everywhere. The emotional video captured his parents’ overwhelming happiness and pride.(@aayushman2703/X)

The video, shared by Aayushman Singh on X (formerly Twitter), shows the young man planning a special moment for his mother and father, who were completely unaware of the surprise.

"First salary, straight to parents. Far from perfect, but this is all I got," the caption of the post reads.

Heartwarming moment goes viral:

In the video, Singh asks his parents to close their eyes and sit together before placing his salary in their hands.

Their reaction is priceless. The mother gasps in delight, asking, “Oh wow! What is this?” Singh smiles and replies simply, “My first salary.” Overwhelmed, she exclaims, “Wow! Amazing. Awesome. That is a lot of money.”

The father can also be seen in the video, waiting with his wife and watching his son from outside the room. The video captures the sheer joy and pride of the moment as Singh’s parents receive the surprise.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more information. This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

X users were quick to react to the video, with many praising Singh’s thoughtful gesture.

Comments ranged from admiration for his love and respect for his parents to personal stories of people sharing their own first salary moments.

One of the users commented, “This is the best feeling ever, nothing beats it. Kudos, man.”

A second user commented, “It's the pride in their eyes when you give them a part of your salary, no matter how small it is. That makes it all worth it.”

“The right way, this is so wholesome. Happy for you and your family,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 3, 2025, and has since garnered 68,000 views and numerous comments.