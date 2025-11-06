Father’s emotional reaction to son becoming Chartered Accountant wins hearts: ‘Every boy's dream’

A touching family moment has captured hearts online after a video showing a father’s tearful reaction to his son becoming a Chartered Accountant went viral. The video captured the intense emotions that came with the son’s achievement.(@isolated_pic/Instagram)

The video shared on Instagram by Anuj Sinha beautifully captures the raw emotions that come with years of hard work and sacrifice paying off.

“CA ROSHAN SINHA (Mera Lala). Years of sleepless nights, endless struggles, and unshakable faith finally paid off today…”, the caption of the post reads.

Father’s priceless reaction goes viral:

In the video, a visibly exhausted man is seen returning home after a long day at work, holding a bag of vegetables in one hand and his office bag in the other.

As he steps through the door, his wife meets him and, with emotion in her voice, tells him, “Yeh CA ban gaya hai (He has become a Chartered Accountant.”

The moment that follows has moved thousands online. Hearing the news, the father immediately drops everything he is holding. His eyes fill with tears, and he hugs his son tightly, overwhelmed with pride and relief.

His wife stands nearby, equally emotional, watching her husband and son share a hug that speaks volumes of love, effort, and dreams fulfilled.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more information. This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The emotional video struck a chord with viewers across social media, with many expressing how deeply the father’s reaction resonated with them.

Several users called it “the most beautiful moment on the internet today,” while others wrote that it reminded them of their own parents’ sacrifices and silent support.

One of the users commented, "Ho gya bhai ki life ka goal achieve"

A second user commented, "Always the low-quality video."

A third user commented, "Every boy's dream."

"Why does it feel so good to see others' achievements? I hope one day I too will get the chance to feel something greater than this," another user commented.

The video was shared on October 4, 2025, and has since garnered 6.6 million views, along with numerous comments.