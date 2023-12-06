Meet Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy, ‘first Indian citizen’ to operate rover on Mars

Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy became the ‘first Indian citizen’ to command a rover mission on Mars. She has now taken to Instagram to share her inspiring journey of getting into MIT and landing a job at Nasa. Dr Krishnamurthy shared that she came to the United States 13 years ago with a dream to work at Nasa and worked hard to make her dream come true.

Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy came to United States 13 years ago with a dream to work at Nasa. (Instagram/@astro.akshata)

“I came to the United States a little over 13 years ago with almost nothing but a dream to work at NASA and lead breakthrough science and robotic operations on Earth and Mars. Everyone I met told me that this was impossible as a foreign national on a visa and that I should either have a plan B or change my field completely. I’m glad that I didn’t listen to anyone. I persevered until I found a way!” she recalled in an Instagram post.

In the next few lines, the rocket scientist shared that she obtained a PhD from MIT and landed a job at Nasa. She added, “From getting my PhD at MIT to knocking 100s of doors to get hired full-time at Nasa, nothing came easy. Today, I work on multiple cool space missions, including the Perseverance rover, collecting samples to bring back to Earth.”

“No dream is ever too big or crazy. Believe in yourself, keep those blinkers on and keep working! I promise, you’ll get there if you work hard. My goal is to inspire and motivate 1 Million people to dream big and live their best lives,” she concluded.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared six days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the tweet:

“Step 1) get an American passport. Step 2) Get a job in NASA :D (kidding, congrats though),” posted an individual.

Another added, “Women like you are an inspiration to the aspiring female youth leaders!”

“PhD from MIT and work at Nasa, damn,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That’s wonderful. Proud of you!”

“Huge congratulations sister, so proud of you,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You are an inspiration for all.”

