Inspired by Warren Buffet, a Bengaluru peanut seller does this. See pic

A peanut seller's marketing strategy, inspired by the wise words of Warren Buffet, the Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway, has impressed many netizens. Shared on X by the user @vishnubogi, a picture of the local vendor has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention. Snapshot of the peanut seller with his stall. (X/@vishnubogi)

"My @peakbengaluru moment. Product Features - Benefits. Perfect FAB-ing!" wrote @vishnubogi on the microblogging platform. He also tweeted a snapshot of the peanut seller in his makeshift stall. The stall features a bag of peanuts, a vessel to cook the peanuts in and two posters with important messages on each.

The first poster features a quote by Warren Buffet- "Rule 1: Never lose a customer, Rule 2: Don't forget rule No.1." The second poster shows the benefits of having peanuts and how they can help improve health. (Also Read: Planning to live in Bengaluru? Don’t miss this man’s survival tip)

Take a look at the picture of the peanut seller here:

This post was shared on November 10. Since being posted, it has gained close to 7,000 views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Peanuts sold as poor man's almonds which have rich nutritional values. This street vendor has highlighted it in his own way, which is very good"

A second said, "This is great."

"Wow! This is so amazing to see. Peanut seller following the wise words of Warren Buffet, he will surely go a long way in life. Hopefully, his small business turns into a huge success," posted a third.

