Planning to live in Bengaluru? Don’t miss this man’s survival tip

Getting around in Bengaluru is a daunting task as the streets are jam-packed with vehicles, making it difficult to commute from one place to another. And its no surprise that the city’s traffic woes often take centre stage on social media. For those who are new to the city, it can be especially challenging to get use to the traffic. So, in order to help such people, an individual shared a ‘survival tip’ that is equal parts satirical and useful. The man’s ‘Bengaluru survival tip’ is equal parts satirical and useful.(ANI)

“Bengaluru survival tip: If you are going to receive someone at Bengaluru Airport arriving from Mumbai, to reach the airport on time, leave simultaneously when people board their flight. You will reach by the time they land or not!” wrote X user Vishal Jain while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot shows the estimated time that Jain will take from his location to reach Bengaluru airport. According to the screenshot, it will take him 132 minutes (approximately 2.2 hours) to reach his destination, which is 45.3 km away.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Earlier, a video of a fleet of Ferraris stuck in Bengaluru’s traffic jam went viral and earned numerous responses from people, including one from BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. After watching the video, Grover sympathised with the car owners saying that he can ‘feel the pain’. In the comments section of the video, he wrote, “More line Bengaluru takes down Ferrari. I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic.”

