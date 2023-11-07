Virat Kohli flies economy class to Bengaluru, netizens say ‘unbelievable’
Virat Kohli flew to Bengaluru where team India will take on Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 12.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli decided to travel in economy class from Kolkata after propelling Team India to victory against South Africa. He travelled to Bengaluru, where India will lock horns against the Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A video of Kohli boarding the economy class is now going viral on social media, with many finding it hard to believe.
Read| Sachin Tendulkar’s prediction about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 11 years ago comes true. See what he said
“Virat this morning. Indigo Flight to Bangalore,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting in an aisle seat aboard an IndiGo flight. As the video goes on, a woman seated next to him engages in a conversation with the cricketer. A few people can be seen recording the moment on camera. Virat is dressed casually and is seen donning a mask and a cap. He also has his earphones on.
Watch the video shared on X here:
The video was shared on November 6. It has since accumulated over 2.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Virat Kohli travelling in economy class,” posted an individual.
Another added, “Virat ko to window sweat de do koi [Someone please give window seat to Virat Kohi].”
“Wohoo! Lucky guy!” shared a third.
A fourth commented, “That lucky girl.”
“Imagine Virat sitting next to you in a flight,” wrote a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Travelling in economy class. Unbelievable!”
Also Read| Viral Video: Virat Kohli dances to Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh’s Ainvayi Ainvayi during IND vs SA World Cup match
- Topics
- Virat Kohli
- Indigo