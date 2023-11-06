Sachin Tendulkar’s prediction about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 11 years ago comes true. See what he said

Virat Kohli, on his 35th birthday, delivered a stellar performance on the field against South Africa. He equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries and is just one century away from breaking his record. As Virat Kohli struck his 49th ODI hundred, a video of Sachin Tendulkar making a prediction about Virat Kohli has earned the attention of netizens. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar having a conversation. (REUTERS)

“Sachin Tendulkar had predicted this way back in 2012 about #ViratKohli and #RohitSharma. God of Cricket for a reason,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X by a user Ishan Joshi. In the video, Salman Khan asks Tendulkar about a cricketer who has the potential to break his record. To this, Tendulkar replied, “I think isi room me baithe hue hain hamare youngsters. Mujhe nazar aa rhe hain youngsters jo bilkul kar sakte hain. Virat and Rohit are the ones [I believe the young talents in this very room have what it takes. I can see the youngsters who can certainly achieve it. Virat and Rohit are the ones].”

Notably, Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in the World Cup during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match on October 11.

Watch the old video of Sachin Tendulkar here:

The video was shared on November 2. It has since accumulated nearly 68,000 views. In addition to this, the video has also raked up scores of likes and comments. A few even took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this old video of Sachin Tendulkar:

“Back then I laughed at that comment. But now I know how much knowledge this man has about cricket,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Yes a legendary person knows the future.”

“Gautam Gambhir once said: ‘If Rohit Sharma doesn’t become India’s captain, it’s India’s loss, not Rohit’s’,” remarked a third.

