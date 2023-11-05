Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record with 49th ODI century. See reactions

India is taking on South Africa today, November 5, in a thrilling cricket showdown at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India has set a formidable target of 327 runs for South Africa to chase down. Amidst the Indian innings, the cricketing world celebrated a special moment as birthday boy Virat Kohli hit a record-equalling ton. His 49th ODI hundred put him on par with Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.(PTI)

As Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket history, fans at the stadium erupted in joyous cheers, while those streaming the match took to social media to celebrate the cricketer’s remarkable feat. As a result, the hashtags ‘Goat’ and ‘Century’ are trending on X.

Check out a few reactions to Virat Kohli’s century below:

India in the Cricket World Cup 2023

India is basking in a remarkable winning streak in the ongoing Cricket World Cup and is the only team so far to have entered the semifinals of this mega sports event. India marched on this victorious journey with wins against Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

