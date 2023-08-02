Meet the woman with the world's largest Barbie doll collection

Did you have a collection of Barbie dolls when you were younger? Maybe you had three, five, or even ten. Well, that’s nothing compared to Bettina Dorfmann’s collection of a staggering 18,500 dolls. Her love for Barbie has earned her the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Barbie dolls, a title she has held since 2005.

The image shows Bettina Dorfmann with her doll collection. (Guinness World Records)

Dorfmann has been collecting Barbie dolls for 30 years now, receiving her first doll at the age of five in 1996. However, it wasn’t until 1993 that she became a serious collector. Her collection includes many rare dolls, with the rarest being one of the original 1959 Barbies.

In addition to collecting dolls, Dorfmann also writes books about Barbie and has a “doll hospital” where she repairs dolls for others. She started repairing dolls in the 90s, buying replacement parts such as arms and legs for her own dolls. “I did it for myself because I like crafting and repairing,” she said.

Guinness World Records recently shared a video on Facebook featuring Dorfmann’s collection, with the caption, “Bettina has been collecting Barbie dolls for the last 30 years!”

Watch the video capturing the largest collection of Barbie dolls here:

Since being shared on July 21, the video has accumulated over 26,000 views and close to 700 reactions. Additionally, it has also collected numerous comments from people.

Check out a few reactions to this collection of Barbie dolls below:

A Facebook user wrote, “Wow! That’s an awesome hobby! Very interesting collection.” “Looks like an impressive collection,” added another. A third expressed, “I admire your dedication.” A fourth commented, “Amazing,” while a fifth posted, “Wow.” Many even congratulated the woman for achieving this feat. What are your thoughts on this video?

