Freestyle footballer Liv Cooke smashes world record with her amazing football skills

British freestyle footballer Liv Cooke achieved a groundbreaking feat aboard a cruise ship in Barcelona. She smashed the world record for the most sit down alternating football crossovers in just 30 seconds (female), landing a stunning 76 crossovers. Her achievement surpassed the previous record of 62 sit down crossovers set by Venezuela’s Laura Biondo in October 2021 at DRV PNK Stadium. Liv Cooke doing sit down alternating football crossovers. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

After securing her seventh world record title, the 24-year-old British freestyle footballer told BBC, “There were some kids boarding the ship ready for their holiday and they were as excited as me. From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practise their striking.”

She added, “For me, it’s not about the world record itself, it’s me needing something to work towards and strive for. It’s the process that fuels me. I don’t want to just beat the world record for women, I want to beat the record full stop because I believe I’m the best freestyle footballer in the world.”

The outlet further reported that the footballer suffered a lower back injury, which sidelined her from sports for seven months. While reflecting on her freestyling journey, Cooke told BBC, “I was in my garden sat in a position that didn’t hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing. That was the start of my freestyle journey.”

“I didn’t even realise I was freestyling at the time. I was learning one trick, and then another and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football,” she added.

Guinness World Records shared the world record video on their Instagram page with the caption, “Most sit down alternating crossovers with a football in 30 secs (female) 76 by @livcookefs.”

Watch Liv Cooke doing alternating crossovers with a football here:

While reacting to her video, Liv Cooke wrote in the post’s comments section, “Always a pleasure! Let’s break another before the end of the year.”

Guinness World Records shared the video four days on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.5 lakh views and more than 58,600 likes. Additionally, it has also prompted many to share their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the amazing world record:

An Instagram user wrote, “Get it.” “It’s impressive to an extent where it feels like it’s been edited,” posted another. A third commented, “Strong core strength.” “Wow, congratulations. I am next in line,” added a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Well deserved.” “This is so nice,” shared a sixth.

