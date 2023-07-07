Women perform comedy gig at Mount Everest, bag world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to YouTube to share videos capturing people creating incredible records. Just like their latest share that shows how two women went to the base camp of Mount Everest to perform a comedy gig. And the best part is that they did it not just to create a record but also raise funds for an important cause. The image shows the two women who went to the base camp of Mount Everest to perform a comedy gig. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn are better known as they comedy duo 'The Scummy Mummies'. They went to Everest Base Camp and performed a 32 minute comedy set to an audience of over 30 (unsuspecting) people,” GWR shared along with the video.

What does the video show?

The video opens to show Gibson and Thorn sharing why they are keen on creating the record. They added that it is for an organisation that conducts research to find the reasons behind premature birth. As the video progresses, the women document their journey of visiting Nepal and then going to Mouth Everest Base Camp. The clip shows them performing their gig in front of a few people in freezing temperatures.

Take a look at the video of the unusual record created by the two women:

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video of two women visiting Mount Everest Camp to perform a comedy gig:

