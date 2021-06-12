Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
#MemeTheFamilyMan trends on Twitter, people share hilarious posts

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2 has become a source of hilarious memes. Even the hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan is trending on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
A Twitter user shared this #MemeTheFamilyMan featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2 is creating a buzz among people. The show has also received tons of appreciation from critiques. Now, the entertaining series has turned into a source of hilarious memes. From describing what the different characters of the show will say in various situations to using different scenes to describe various circumstances, people are now sharing all sorts of memes on social media, especially Twitter. In fact, the hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan is also trending on Twitter since morning.

“In the world full of stress, be as cool as Atharv,” wrote a Twitter user about a character of the show The Family Man 2 and posted this image:

How do you react when your friend eats biryani without sharing it with you? This The Family Man 2 meme featuring Manoj Bajpayee may give you a clue:

If you want to known what to do if you see your teacher or boss in a social setting, this meme may help:

Will you ever say this to your manager?

Here are some more tweets which may leave you giggling:

And of course, people couldn’t help but share Chellam sir memes while sharing posts using hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan. In case you’re unaware, since the release of the show, social media is flooded with memes of the character Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh.

Which #MemeTheFamilyMan post made you laugh the most?

