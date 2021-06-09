The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

The latest web series that is creating a buzz among people is Manoj Bajpayee starrer show The Family Man 2. The series has gained appreciation from critiques and fans alike. There are several memorable characters in the show and one of them is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. If the words small role, big impact had a face it would be of the scenes played by this actor. In fact, the hashtag #ChellamSir also started trending on Twitter. Besides showering praiseful comments, a few creative minds on Twitter also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious Chellam Sir memes. There is a possibility that their posts will leave you laughing out loud.

Indian version of Money Heist’s Professor?

Yes, we do!

Guess who known more than Google?

There were others too who shared memes on the same line:

God realized that Google doesn't work without internet, so he created Chellam Sir 😅#ChellamSir#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/mFKHnwWC0g — Pradeep Kumar™️ (@_PradeepTweets) June 6, 2021

Here are some more memes that will leave you giggling:

Did the Chellam Sir memes make your laugh out loud?

