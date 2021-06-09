Home / Trending / The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes
The Family Man 2's character Chellam sir prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)
The Family Man 2's character Chellam sir prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)
trending

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

There is a possibility that the The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir posts will leave you laughing out loud.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST

The latest web series that is creating a buzz among people is Manoj Bajpayee starrer show The Family Man 2. The series has gained appreciation from critiques and fans alike. There are several memorable characters in the show and one of them is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. If the words small role, big impact had a face it would be of the scenes played by this actor. In fact, the hashtag #ChellamSir also started trending on Twitter. Besides showering praiseful comments, a few creative minds on Twitter also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious Chellam Sir memes. There is a possibility that their posts will leave you laughing out loud.

Indian version of Money Heist’s Professor?

Yes, we do!

Guess who known more than Google?

There were others too who shared memes on the same line:

Here are some more memes that will leave you giggling:

Did the Chellam Sir memes make your laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meme
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.