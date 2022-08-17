Men move trapped dog through cave’s ‘tight and awkward’ space to rescue it. Watch

A group of men exploring a cave unexpectedly discovered a dog trapped inside it. Thankfully they did as their quick actions helped saving the life of the pooch. Shared on Facebook, the story of the rescue is winning people’s hearts.

Facebook user Rick Haley posted the story along with a few images and videos. “Hey Facebook! Here’s a feel good story of survival. I’m at a caving project in Perry county where a hand full of groups entered the cave. One group discovered a dog in the cave. Gerry Keene and I facilitated a cave rescue of a dog. The dog was not in good shape. We package the dog in a duffel bag with her head sticking out. This was to protect her and the rescuers as she would likely struggle. We moved her 500 feet to a very tight, awkward, vertical climb, handing her hand to hand upward to the surface. She was totally cooperative. The pictures kinda tell the story. She was happy to be out! The owner claimed her and said she had been missing SINCE JUNE 9th! (You do the math),” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated more than 1,400 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many thanked the men for taking the time to rescue the dog.

“Wow. Great teamwork. I’ll thank you,” posted a Facebook user. “What a great story. Thank you for rescuing an otherwise doomed pup!” commented another. “Thank you so much for saving that poor dog!” expressed a third. “So cool. I'm happy the dog was brought to safety and to its people,” shared a fourth. “I needed to see this! It’s amazing, Mr. Haley!” wrote a fifth.