Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration as divorce rumours fly on social media

Are Barack Obama and wife Michelle headed towards a divorce? Rumours of the high-profile couple’s separation have intensified after it was confirmed that the former first lady of the United States will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Former US president Barack Obama with wife Michelle Obama(Instagram/@michelleobama)

This will be the second time in the space of a month that Michelle Obama will skip an official event while her husband, former US president Barack Obama, attends it. Michelle Obama, 60, was conspicuous in her absence from Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month.

A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said, "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

The decision to not attend Trump's swearing-in is a break with tradition for the ceremony, which former presidents and first ladies usually attend. Former US President George Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will attend the inauguration, his office announced.

Speculation on social media

Barack and Michelle Obama began dating in 1989 and got married in 1992. The couple has two daughters together.

However, rumours about cracks in their relationship have been circulating for a few months now. The former first lady’s absence from Carter’s funeral – and her planned absence from Trump’s inauguration – has only added fuel to the fire.

On social media, rumours are rife about the Obamas’ relationship status.

“I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” wrote one X user, highlighting Barack Obama’s old letters from 1982 where he admitted that he thought about making love to men.

Another X user tried to read between the lines of Obama’s statement after Trump’s election victory.

At least one X user tried to defend the Obamas, claiming that Michelle was mourning the loss of her mother. Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, died in May 2024.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for over three decamdes. No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump's inauguration on January 20.