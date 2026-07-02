Microsoft techie recalls confronting ex-boss over earning less than IIT peers: 'The painful truth is that...'

A Microsoft techie has shared how confronting her former boss at Goldman Sachs over lower pay changed the way she viewed salary negotiations.

Kriti Rohilla is a Hyderabad-based software engineer working at Microsoft. (LinkedIn/Kriti Rohilla)

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Taking to LinkedIn, Hyderabad-based software engineer Kriti Rohilla recalled a difficult conversation with her former manager, which left her feeling emotional. She said that the conversation took place about 3 years into her stint at Goldman Sachs.

In the post, the techie said that she questioned her manager about being underpaid. "3 years into Goldman Sachs I asked my manager why I was being underpaid. I had to hold back tears in that meeting," she wrote, adding that it wasn't because she was scared but because she respected him. "Having that conversation felt like asking a close friend to return borrowed money," she said.

Rohilla wrote that her manager explained that her background had determined her starting salary. Having joined the company from a Tier 3 college with less than a year of experience, her initial pay became the benchmark for every subsequent hike, her manager explained.

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{{^usCountry}} "His answer made sense. That was the problem. I had joined from a Tier 3 college with less than a year of experience. My starting salary was benchmarked to that. Every hike since had been built on that number," Rohilla wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His answer made sense. That was the problem. I had joined from a Tier 3 college with less than a year of experience. My starting salary was benchmarked to that. Every hike since had been built on that number," Rohilla wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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However, she said that while she understood the explanation, there was one thing she did not say during the meeting. "My work expectations were identical to the IIT hires at my level. But I had no offer in hand. So I had no ground to stand on," she wrote.

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Rohilla said that in the weeks that followed, she felt she was being watched more closely and quietly began interviewing for new roles. 3 months later, she said that she secured another job offer and submitted her resignation.

The techie recalled that the company's HR team contacted her within the same week and said that they were willing to match the salary offered by her new employer. "That is when I understood something. My manager was not being unfair. He was being an employee. Optimising the outcome with the cards he had," she wrote.

Reflecting on the experience, the techie said that she realised that salary discussions in the corporate world rarely move without leverage. "In corporate, nothing moves without a real stake on the table. Not because people are cruel. Because everyone is managing something above them too," she wrote.

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Concluding the post, Rohilla said that the episode changed the way she viewed compensation discussions. "The painful truth is that leverage is not optional in these conversations. It is the conversation," she wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Kriti Rohilla. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: ₹3.6 lakh relocation cost">Microsoft techie shifts from own Bengaluru house to rented Hyderabad flat, breaks down ₹3.6 lakh relocation cost)

How did social media react?

The post resonated with many social media users, who shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, "That's a sad reality. I've been on both sides of the table, and while managers often have genuine constraints, it's unfortunate that external leverage is what finally unlocks recognition."

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"Very true, Hard work is important, but knowing your value is important too," commented another.

"This is an important lesson. Strong performance matters, but leverage changes the conversation. The best time to interview is when you're not desperate to leave," wrote a third user.