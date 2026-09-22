‘I have seen it all’: Microsoft techie on losing excitement after 2 years in the United States

Moving abroad is a dream for millions, but what happens when the initial charm wears off? An Indian tech worker based in the United States recently shared a candid video reflecting on her journey two years after making the big move — and her honest take has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Ayushi Srivastava, a Microsoft engineer, reflects on life in the United States

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, Ayushi Srivastava reflected on the sense of ennui that has settled into her life after two years in the US. She contrasted this with the excitement she used to experience initially.

“I remember being so excited”

Srivastava, a software engineer at Microsoft, said that she moved to the States at the age of 25. “I remember being so excited right before it,” she recalled.

Now, two years later, she has travelled extensively through the US. Opening up about the loss of excitement, she panned her camera to show a scenic waterfront view and said: “Now that I have travelled a lot in this country, this is my view right now. I am feeling used to it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The BITS Pilani graduate said that she has seen many buildings and many picturesque views — so much so that she now feels no enthusiasm for them anymore.

“Maine badi buildings dekh li hai, maine bahut saaf hawa, saaf paani, snow, summer, autumn, fall sab dekh liya hai. Mujhe ye bhi normal lag raha hai (I have seen many tall buildings. I have experienced clean air, clean water, snow, summer, autumn. I have seen it all. Now it all looks normal to me),” she explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From excitement to ennui

In a remarkably self-aware statement, Srivastava said that she is now taking for granted all the things that used to inspire wonder in her.

“I am taking this for granted. Wo jo excitement tha na jab move karna tha, like I will see something so new, I am kinda losing it,” she said.

(Also read: Hyderabad woman says this company flew her to the US for a 7-day offsite, put her up in a 5-star hotel)

Now that the novelty of living and travelling in the US has worn off and the initial thrill of moving to a new country has faded, the Microsoft engineer feels like she has lost her primary "driving force".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Admitting that her perspective might sound like an "unpopular opinion," she reflected on the existential shift that often comes with achieving a major goal. “I don't know what my driving force is now. I'll have to find a new goal. What to do?” she added.

Internet reacts

Her video drew a number of comments and views on Instagram, where many sympathized with her situation.

“It's called hedonic adaptation...this is normal for the human mind,” wrote one commenter.

(Also read: ‘Saving money to visit India’: Indian woman in US shares the irony of life abroad)

“That is called realizing that crows are black everywhere and that materialistic things are nothing,” said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Probably the toughest phase of life.. You've reached a point where all the expectations of people that drove you, are achieved. Suddenly there is a void, "what now?" said one viewer.

“Visit indian for few days and you will start loving USA again,” another suggested.