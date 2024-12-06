'Mirchi ka halwa' steals the show at wedding banquet, leaves guests perplexed. Viral video

With wedding season in full swing, India is witnessing a surge of extravagant celebrations, and one in particular has captured the internet’s attention. Amongst the usual array of opulent feasts, a wedding dessert is making waves for its uniqueness: Mirchi ka Halwa. Mirchi ka halwa, a spicy-sweet dessert, went viral, sparking debates and curiosity online.(Instagram)

A sweet with a kick

Mirchi ka halwa, an unconventional dessert that combines green chillies with traditional sweet flavours, has left many viewers both perplexed and intrigued. The viral video, posted by Instagram user @bala.dagar__malik.7127, features a woman expressing her disbelief as she encounters this unique dish. "I’ve had plenty of sweets, but this is the first time I’ve heard of mirchi ka halwa," she exclaims, while the camera zooms in on the green chillies coated in silver foil being stirred in the pot.

Watch the clip here:

The video has quickly gained traction, accumulating over 10 lakh views and more than 14,000 likes, as people flock to share their opinions. The sight of chillies being transformed into a dessert has ignited a conversation that spans curiosity, amusement, and, in some cases, confusion.

Mixed reactions from the internet

The internet has been buzzing with a variety of responses. Some viewers have hailed the dish for its boldness and creativity. One user commented, "This is the kind of innovation we need in food! I love that they’re thinking outside the box." Others, however, were less impressed, questioning the combination of chillies and sweetness. "Chillies in a dessert? That’s just not right," remarked another viewer.

A third commenter added, "I can’t believe someone thought of making this – I’m all for experimenting with flavours, but this feels like a step too far." Another user joked, "I’d need a lot of water to wash down that halwa!"

Some viewers were intrigued by the idea but were still unsure about the taste. "It looks interesting, but I wonder how it tastes. Might give it a try at my next family wedding," one user mused.

On the other hand, several people expressed disbelief at the combination of spicy and sweet, with one user asking, "Who thought of this, and why?" Another commented, "It’s like mixing fire with sugar – could never imagine those two flavours together!"