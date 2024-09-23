Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha's winning moment set to Coldplay X BTS hit track

Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 on Sunday and will represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The finale was held at Rajasthan capital Jaipur. Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024.(Instagram/missuniverseindiaorg)

Following the event, the Instagram page of Miss Universe India shared the special moment celebrating Singha's victory with apt music.

Miss Universe India set the background song on the Instagram post to British rock band Coldplay's iconic song "My Universe".

The choice of music was apt considering Coldplay was among the biggest internet trends in India over the weekend because the tickets for their upcoming India concert went on sale on Sunday.

Take a look at the post here:

“Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners,” Rhea Singha told news agency ANI.

Thousands of Coldplay fans expressed disappointment over insanely long virtual queues on BookMyShow which initially crashed due to the huge traffic on the ticketing platform. Shortly after this, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand".

Coldplay will perform in India on January 18 and 19, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The third show will be held at the same venue on January 21.

Google Trends

Interest in the search term "Miss Universe India 2024" surged on September 23, peaking at 12:30 am and relatively dropping since, according to Google Trends. The term, however, continued to be among the top trending keywords on Monday. Most searches came from Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Related queries included "Rhea Singha" and "Runner-up."