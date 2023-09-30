Mississippi family reunites with missing pet monkey after 24-hour search

A family in Mississippi was reunited with their pet spider monkey who went missing for more than 24 hours. The pet named Kenzie was traced down in the woods by a volunteer with the help of hunting dogs.

Mississippi family giving a warm hug to Kenzie. (Facebook/Cameron Kaitlynn Cuevas)

Kenzie was adopted by Cameron and Kaitlynn Cuevas two years ago when she was just six weeks old. Since then, she has become like an additional member of their family. The incident happened when Cuevases left Kenzie in the care of Cameron’s mom. The monkey managed to escape from the house and disappeared into the woods, reported WLOX.

Following this incident, the couple shared a Facebook post, requesting people to help them find their beloved pet.

“The WORST post I’m making but our Kenzie girl got away this morning around 10:00 off of Menge on Lobouy Rd. If everybody in the area can keep an eye out. We have searched high and low and we are not giving up. Ben has been here with his dogs right alongside us. She last had a grey diaper cover on her,” wrote Cameron Kaitlynn Cuevas on Facebook while sharing a few pictures and a video of the pet monkey.

Take a look at the post made by Cuevas below:

Soon, many people turned up for help. Among them was Ben Ward, a local hunter who uses dogs to track wounded and missing animals. “I loaded up and went out there. There was a whole bunch of people there already searching. We joined in with them and brought the dogs to the woods. They are unbelievable. Their ability is amazing. Their nose, from what I’ve read, is 10,000 times better than a human’s,” Ward told WLOX.

After 14 hours of extensive search, the volunteers took a break. During this time, Ward returned to the woods, hoping his dogs would have picked up a trail. And he was right. Kenzie was found.

Cuevas later shared an update saying that Kenzie was found. The Facebook post reads, “KENZIE HAS MADE IT HOME! She had a good bath, blow dry & is taking a good nap. She will go to the vet here in a little while to get checked over. It was a long 24 hours of searching miles long of woods! Praying, crying, miles and miles of walking! If you know us, you know Kenzie is like a baby human kid to us! She is tired, scared, weak but she’s home!” Cuebas also tagged a few people and thanked them for their help and support.

Take a look at the reunion pictures here:

Both posts received numerous reactions from Facebook users. Many even flocked to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Kenzie’s reunion with her family:

“Thank God she was found safe and sound!” posted an individual.

Another added, “I’m so happy for y’all. Y’all have been on my mind all night. Thank God she is home safe.”

“This makes my heart so happy! Never stopped praying! So glad she’s safe & home!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “So glad she made it home! My eyes were peeled this morning on my way to work! Hopefully she’s learned her lesson about wandering off!”

“This sure warmed my heart and was just what I needed today! I’ve come back and looked at these pictures five different times already,” shared a fifth.

