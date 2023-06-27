Mithila Palkar fuses viral ‘cup song’ with Sach Keh Raha Hai. Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan react

After spinning Anna Kendrick’s Cups to Tere Hawaale with musician Abby V, Mithila Palkar is back with another video. This time, she has fused the song with Sach Keh Raha Hai, which is a treat for music lovers. The song, sung by KK and penned by Sameer, was composed by Harris Jayaraj for the 2001 musical drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It is picturised on Dia Mirza and Madhavan. So when Dia Mirza watched this particular video, she couldn’t stop herself from writing a comment.

Actor Mithila Palkar with musician Abby V.(Instagram/@abbyvofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This song + the weather + KK for life,” wrote musician Abby V while sharing a video on Instagram. He also tagged Mithila Palkar in his post. The video opens to show them seated at a table with cups kept in front of them. Abby V takes the lead, and soon Mithila Palkar joins him. They did a synchronised, intricately choreographed sequence of hand gestures throughout the video, along with singing their rendition of the song. And as expected, netizens were amazed by their rendition of the song, so much so that it went crazy viral on Instagram.

After the video went viral, Dia Mirza and Gauahar Khan dropped comments on the video. But before you read what they wrote, watch the now-viral video shared on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After watching the video, Dia Mirza wrote, “Uff. How so good!” “I could never! Hahahah. Brilliant stuff,” commented Gauahar Khan.

Here’s how others reacted to the viral video:

“The way he’s looking at her every 3 seconds,” posted an individual. Another added, “The cups and claps with the beautiful voices!! Nailed it guys!” “Omg so so soo good. Wow,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Lovely duet. Beautiful voice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has collected over 4.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on the video? Did you like this fusion?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON