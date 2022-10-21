Home / Trending / Mithila Palkar recreates her famous Cups song in Hindi, video goes viral

Mithila Palkar recreates her famous Cups song in Hindi, video goes viral

trending
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Mithila Palkar recreated her famous song. Take a look inside.

Mithila Palkar recreates cup song.(Instagram/@bhartiysangeet)
Mithila Palkar recreates cup song.(Instagram/@bhartiysangeet)
ByArfa Javaid

Mithila Palkar became an overnight sensation after her version of the Cups song in Marathi went viral online in 2016. Well, she has recreated the magic, but instead of singing the Marathi number Hi Chaal Turu Turu, she sang the song Sham from the 2010 film Aisha. The song is penned by Javed Akhtar, performed by Nikhil D'Souza and Amit Trivedi and composed by Amit Trivedi. For the unversed, the Cups song is popularised by American actor-singer Anna Kendrick in the film Pitch Perfect.

This is an old video that is going viral. "Wait for it," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. In it, one can see Mithila Palkar singing the song Sham as she launches into an intricately choreographed sequence of hand gestures. And as expected, netizens are enchanted by her sweet voice and of course, the song's catchy rhythm. The clip is from The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony Entertainment Television (SET).

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on October 3, and it has since received over 4.8 million views. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

A user commented, "Music is everywhere if we know how to use it." "Later, I understand it's for music... Initially, I thought she would do some magic," posted another. "I am trapped in her genjutsu. It's an endless loop of her voice," expressed a third with several emoticons. "That's called talent," shared a fourth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

mithila palkar song
