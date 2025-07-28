Mocked in job interview, Indian woman’s clapback after joining Google goes viral

An Indian woman's post gained widespread support after she shared a past interview experience where she was mocked by a startup interviewer who claimed she would never make it to tech giants like Google or Meta. The post, by a user named Arpita, narrated her interview experience and revealed her eventual success in a mic-drop moment. Proving the interviewer wrong, the user revealed that she now works at Google. (Pexel)

“Was grilled by a mid-level startup interviewer in a system design round, he made me design infra, estimate CPU costs, basically everything except physically build the data centre,” she wrote.

However, the grilling soon turned condescending when she struggled to answer. As she faltered, the interviewer smirked and said, “This is why people like you won’t make it to big companies like Google, Meta.”

Proving the interviewer wrong, the user revealed that she now works at Google. Her X bio also claims that she worked for brands like Myntra and Microsoft in the past.

“Not bragging—just wondering why some folks gatekeep based on their own insecurities," she concluded.

The post quickly struck a chord with many online. "Great story. Success is the best revenge. Keep going," remarked one user.

Another added, "Absolutely weird. When I take interviews, I usually try to do them in a way that shows how much I can learn from the other person."

A third slammed the bad attitudes of several interviewers. "Today, most interviewers see attitude and eagerness to learn as you can not judge a person on the whole thing in those 10-15 minutes," they wrote.

"I think in later stages you will get the chance to interview that interviewer in future, that's how the world works," joked a fourth user.