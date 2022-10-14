Mom and son’s mashup of Aaoge Jab Tum with Rahe Na Rahe Hum is simply soulful. Watch

A special performance by a mom and son duo is winning hearts on Instagram. A video of the performance shows them flawlessly blending two Hindi songs and the end result is a treat for music lovers. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

Musician Adhiraj Bajaj posted the video on his personal Instagram page. The clip shows him performing with his mom. “A Special MOM and SON duet!! Wait for the twist and our crazy expressions haha!! Hope you like it and share it and send it to your moms,” he wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, Bajaj says to his mom that they won’t sing a retro song but will choose something modern and she agrees. He then starts singing Aaoge Jab Tum from the 2007 film Jab We Met. The song was originally sung by Ustad Rashid Khan and picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

As the video progresses, Bajaj finishes his part and looks over to his mom. Without missing a beat, she starts singing but instead of continuing Aaoge Jab Tum, she adds a twist and performs Rahe Na Rahe Hum instead. Used in 1966 film Mamta, the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a look at the video to hear how they continue the performance.

The video was posted on September 25. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered close to 20,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is the best thing I came across today,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is therapeutic, omg,” shared another. “Keep these coming,” posted a third. “This is so precious,” commented a fourth. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.