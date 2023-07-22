Mom asks daughter in Dubai to gift her 10 kg tomatoes

Tomatoes have become expensive across the country. Various factors including delayed monsoon and low production have caused a tremendous price rise of the vegetable. Expectedly, this uptick has also attracted several posts from netizens who took to different platforms to share their opinions or stories. One such individual is Twitter user Revs who shared how their mom asked their sister, staying in Dubai, to gift her tomatoes.

The post about a mom asking for tomatoes from daughter as gift may leave you chuckling too (representational image). (Unsplash/@Josephine Baran)

“My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children's summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it. I mean.......,” Revs shared.

Take a look at this Twitter post about a mom asking her daughter to gift her tomatoes:

The post was shared on July 18. Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated close to 55,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received nearly 800 likes.

What did Twitter users say about this post on tomatoes?

“What's the price of tomatoes in Dubai?” asked a Twitter user. “How much for 10 kgs,” joined another. “Wah!” shared a third. “Tomatoes in Dubai cost 5.8-6 AED/kg - ₹130/kg. In Chennai, depending on the quality you can get tomatoes between ₹125-135. I think your mother was being nice and being funny. We are not adding the ₹10k one way flight OR the fact that Dubai imports tomatoes from India,” wrote a fourth. To which another individual, indicating that they stay in Dubai, commented, “See the price we're getting at 3.95dhm which means ₹87, in some stores they’re available at ₹66. Imports are done from many countries like Turkey, Iran, Egypt etc.” A person also asked, “Wait for real???” In reply, the original poster added, “Haha yes. Apparently she put it in big pearlpet dabbas and put the dabbas in a suitcase and brought them.”

What are your thoughts on this post of a woman asking her daughter in Dubai to gift her tomatoes? Did the post leave you chuckling?

