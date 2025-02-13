Mom attacked by rival parent in front of horrified kids opens up about traumatic experience: ‘I'll f***ing kill you’

A mother who was beaten by a rival parent outside a school has opened up about her ordeal. She said that the incident left her traumatised, leading to her taking several weeks off her work. The horrible attack happened in front of a group of horrified schoolchildren. A woman pulled the mom by her hair and knelt on her chest. Jessica Kitching admitted to beating up her rival mom, Charlene Harkin. (Screengrab (Facebook))

What went down between the moms?

25-year-old Jessica Kitching launched a vicious attack on 37-year-old Charlene Harkin outside the Willow Bank School in Lancaster, reported the Sun. Both their daughters are students in the establishment. Harkin and Kitching were close friends but had a fallout before the incident.

“Traumatic experience”

“This has been a complete trauma for all of us,” Harkin told Dailymail. "I have had to pull my three kids out of that school because I never felt we were safe,” she continued, adding, "I have had to take six months off work."

What did the court say?

“This happened near a school and in the presence of children. You were unable to control your behaviour in front of the children. She must have been terrified by being pulled to the floor and kicked by you. There was the use of a shod foot as a weapon,” Recorder Ayesha Siddiqi said during sentencing, reported the Sun. “Your behaviour that day was appalling,” Siddiqi added.

What is the punishment she received?

Kitching, following the incident, pleaded guilty to assault. However, she was spared jail time reportedly because otherwise, her daughter would suffer. According to the outlet, she has been handed a 30-week sentence and suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities. Besides, she will have to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.