Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Woman attacked by giant fish while performing as mermaid in aquarium in China. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 31, 2025 04:34 PM IST

A Russian mermaid performer was attacked by a giant fish at a Chinese aquarium, injuring her.

A young Russian performer had a terrifying experience at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in China when a giant fish attacked her in front of horrified onlookers. The dramatic moment, which has since gone viral on social media, occurred as Masha, a 22-year-old mermaid performer, was swimming gracefully in an aquarium tank.

A Russian mermaid performer was attacked by a giant fish at a Chinese aquarium, resulting in injuries. (X/@froggyups)
A Russian mermaid performer was attacked by a giant fish at a Chinese aquarium, resulting in injuries. (X/@froggyups)

Grace turns to horror

Dressed in a bikini top and mermaid tail, Masha was gliding through the tank, waving at the spectators watching from outside the glass. The fish around her appeared calm, creating an enchanting atmosphere as she performed her routine. But the scene quickly turned into a nightmare when a massive fish appeared above her. As Masha slowly ascended towards the surface of the tank, the fish lunged, clamping its jaws around her face.

The frightening attack

The audience watched in shock as the giant fish attacked Masha, biting her on the head, neck, and eye. However, despite the brutal assault, the performer managed to free herself within moments, swimming to safety. The onlookers screamed in panic as the incident unfolded.

Watch the clip here:

Injuries and aftermath

Reports from The Daily Mail reveal that Masha suffered injuries to her head, neck, and eye from the attack. Despite the intense pain, she was forced to return to the tank to continue her performance, according to Russian media sources. Masha’s employers at the park allegedly offered her £78 in “moral damages” following the attack but reportedly prohibited her from discussing the incident.

It has been claimed that the park attempted to cover up the frightening event, leaving Masha with little support in the aftermath.

