Unlikely tug-of-war: Men and shark fight for fish. Guess who wins the battle?
A video showing a group of men trying to free a large tuna from the jaws of a shark has gone viral on social media. It has surprised people.
Stories of humans interacting with wildlife or underwater creatures are always surprising and scary. One such incident was captured on camera, showing how a group of men snatched a fish from a shark. The incident has sparked a discussion on social media about humans encroaching on wildlife spaces and disturbing the law of nature.
Dailymail shares the video on Instagram. “A fishing charter crew off the coast of San Diego battled with an opportunistic mako shark in a tense game of tug-of-war over a large tuna,” the outlet wrote.
The video opens with a man leaning out from a fishing boat, trying to pull a fish from the jaws of a shark. However, he fails. Soon, other people join him to help him pull out the fish, and finally, after a few seconds of struggle, the humans succeed, leaving the shark to disappear underwater.
Take a look at the video here:
The video, since being shared, has received several likes and comments. Though most expressed their surprise, some criticised the fishermen for invading the shark’s territory and stealing its food.
What did Instagram users say about this video of the shark?
“No one's greedier than humans. Snatching food from those creatures in their own home,” wrote an Instagram user. Echoing a similar sentiment, another person asked, “Why didn't he just give it to the poor creature?”
A third commented, “Let the shark have it. What is wrong with people.” A fourth expressed, “Next time, the shark will bite the fisherman for stealing their food.”
What are your thoughts on this video showing a “tug-of-war” between a shark and a group of men?