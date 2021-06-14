Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

The viral video of the mom’s reaction to the Gucci belt is leaving people on Instagram laughing out loud.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Chabi Gupta's mom inspects her Gucci belt (Instagram/@yourregularmom)

Have you ever bought a branded item that was really expensive and proudly showed it off to your parents, only to have them say you could have got a better version at a much cheaper price? If so, this video posted on Instagram will make you laugh out loud.

Instagram user Chabi Gupta posted this video in which she tells her mom, Anita Gupta, about a Gucci belt she recently purchased. Her reaction to the purchase has gone viral.

The clip is a little over a minute long and begins with the mother inspecting the belt that Chabi bought. She instantly compares it to the uniform belt worn by students of Delhi Public School in Ranchi.

After the hilarious reaction, Chabi informs her mother that the accessory costs 35,000 to which her mother appears evidently shocked and answers that such a belt could have been bought for just 150 elsewhere. Chabi can be heard laughing in the background the entire time.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Since being shared on June 13, the video has garnered more than 80,000 views and several comments. Some netizens related to Chabi while others found the video hilarious.

“Can’t stop laughing. Your mom is so adorable,” one commented. “Now we want aunty's reaction to the 'Gucci gang' song,” another joked. “Oh, the accuracy of this video!” mentioned a third. “Epic! Only moms can bring down a global luxury fashion brand like this,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

