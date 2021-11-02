Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom dresses as 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for Halloween, son shares pic on Twitter

“My mom just won her company’s Halloween costume contest as ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’". But what is stuck all over her upper body are different shades of Pantone placards in grey!
This mom won the Halloween costume contest as 'Fifty Shades of Grey". (twitter/@coreytimes)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:05 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

We all love a good pun game, don't we? Well, this mom takes her pun game seriously. So much so that she just secured the first position at her company, in a Halloween costume contest.

Her son has taken to Twitter to share her accomplishment. “My mom just won her company’s Halloween costume contest as ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’,” he captioned the photo that he posted on Twitter. This was followed by two skull emojis which mean that he was laughing very hard and also was on theme with Halloween being the occasion.

In the photo he shared, we can see that she is standing at the venue of the costume party - ever so proudly. But interestingly enough, what is stuck all over her upper body are different shades of Pantone placards in grey!

Yep, that is the pun. Shades of grey, fifty of them, precisely. For the few of us who may be unfamiliar with the reference, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey', is a film franchise that has been derived from the book series of the same name by E. L. James.

It has some content that might not be safe for kids but this Halloween costume can be enjoyed by one and all irrespective of their age - as long as they have a strong pun game.

View the viral tweet right here:

“Genius,” commented a netizen. “Her costume is adorbs,” said another.

It might also be fun to note that this is not the first time that this one woman has used a pun as the basis for a Halloween costume.

Look at what she dressed up as last year:

What do you think of this idea for a Halloween costume? Goals much?

